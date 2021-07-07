Acting UNC Police Chief is accused of punching a woman and removing students from a Hannah-Jones meeting.

Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are angry about the university’s recent appointment of an interim police chief, who several students claim hit and shoved them during a board meeting about Nikole Hannah-Jones’ term.

On Tuesday, the university announced Police Chief David Perry’s retirement and indicated that Assistant Chief Rahsheem Holland, who has been acting chief since Perry’s medical leave in May following a procedure, will remain in the position until UNCPD finds a replacement.

However, when the senior officer, who has been at the university for 20 years, clashed with student protestors at a Board of Trustees meeting last week, some students are pushing for Holland’s dismissal.

Holland is shown on video throwing students out of a conference room where the board was meeting in secret session to discuss her tenure appointment. Julia Child, a student and vice president of the Black Students Movement (BSM), claims he punched her in the face as well.

“I never imagined I’d be staring at a bruise on my face as a result of a large man punching me. As a Black woman, this is my worst fear,” Child wrote alongside a photo of her damaged face. “Today, Officer Holland put his hands on me and punched me so hard that my mask flew off my face and left a bruise on my cheek.”

Officer Holland of the UNCPD punches me in the face and knocks off my mask fully at the 40-second mark.

This is how Black students are treated at our university. We were utterly defenseless, and all we wanted was the basic minimum. Transparency. I’m worn out and traumatized. https://t.co/gDsbbCxKCh

30 June 2021 — Julia Clark (@jc 1303)

Members of the BSM published a statement denouncing Holland’s promotion shortly after it was announced that he would serve as interim police chief.

“On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 30th, when Rasheem Holland assaulted multiple Black students who were nonviolently exercising their right to protest during a Board of Trustees meeting, the full Board of Trustees at UNC, as well as Chancellor Guskiewicz, were present,” according to a statement from the student group.

“We demand that university administration take action in light of the unjust violence he has perpetuated against our community.” This is a condensed version of the information.