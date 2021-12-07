Accused Capitol Rioters might face a year in prison before going to trial.

Pretrial incarceration has been a source of contention for defendants in the January 6 Capitol riot charges, with some facing more than a year in jail before facing a jury.

This April, a jury trial for Oathkeepers accused of conspiring to carry out the insurgency about a year ago is set to begin. Those who have been in pretrial confinement since their arrests at the start of 2021 are expected to be included. Despite the fact that a court expressed concerns about the length of their pre-trial detention, just a few have been released.

“That period of pretrial confinement, for better or worse, doesn’t surprise me,” Benjamin Glassman, a former United States Attorney, told The Washington Newsday. As a federal prosecutor, he claimed defendants in non-conspiracy cases had been held for nine months or more, and that it’s not uncommon for someone to be held for a year or more before going to trial.

About 20 people have been accused with being conspirators in the Capitol attack, including alleged members of the Oathkeepers, a right-wing militia group. They’re accused of planning violence ahead of the disturbance by collaborating with one another, as well as violently invading the Capitol using military tactics.

While some have admitted to their roles in the uprising, many others will face a jury trial. Given the large number of defendants included in the indictment, it’s likely that they’ll be divided into groups and tried separately.

According to court documents, the first group will be tried in April. Jessica Watkins, who is accused of being a key figure in the assault on the Capitol, is likely to be among them, according to NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane. Watkins surrendered to authorities just two weeks after the riot and has been kept in pretrial prison ever since. Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson, both accused with conspiracy, have been held in custody since their arrests in February and March, respectively.

All three have argued for their pretrial release, claiming they are not flight risks or a threat to their communities. In a recent filing, Harrelson claimed that he was being held under “unlawful conditions” and that he was being subjected to extra limitations as a result of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

