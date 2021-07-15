Accused Capitol Rioter Brags About Being One of the “First 20 or So” to Break Into the Building

Four charges have been filed against a Missouri man in connection with his participation in the U.S. On January 6, there was a riot in the Capitol.

On July 13, Joshua Dressel was arrested for knowingly entering or remaining on prohibited grounds, unruly and disruptive conduct in a restricted facility or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and marching, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The 31-year-old is accused of being inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, according to federal authorities.

After witnessing Dressel on an MSNBC program, a tipster phoned the FBI on January 7 to report him. According to the charging documents, the informant identified him as “Joshua Dressed,” but sources later discovered that “Dressed” was a mistake and that the most likely suspect was Dressel.

The informant had known Dressel for years and recognized him in the MSNBC program based on his clothing, facial expressions, and body language, the person informed authorities. In a picture grabbed from the video, the tipster also drew a blue arrow to a person and identified him as Dressel, along with a YouTube link to the same film.

The tipster told authorities that he saw a live-streamed video of the Capitol disturbance on Dressel’s Facebook page, but when investigators went to look at it, it appeared that his account had been deleted.

A second report presented authorities with a telephone number associated with Dressel, who recognized him with “100% certainty.”

When the FBI was able to collect data of Dressel’s Facebook account, it allegedly discovered him conversing with another user about being at the riot later that day on January 6. The Facebook account was linked to the phone number provided to the authorities by the second tipper.

Dressel writes, “The first 20 or so persons to break into the Capitol.”

Dressel later said that he was “glad to claim I was a voice of reason in there attempting to halt the insane shit and calm things down” later in the talk.

Prosecutors also claimed that other video cameras within the Capitol showed a man dressed in the same clothes as the tipster described Dressel wearing that day: light-colored pants, a dark-blue hoodie, and a black hat on backwards.

Around 2:14 p.m., the tapes allegedly show Dressel entering the building through the Senate Wing door. This is a condensed version of the information.