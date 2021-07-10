According to TikTok, there are 5 Disney hacks worth trying.

Because the Disney parks attract visitors from all over the world, waits for rides, restaurants, and even restrooms can be quite long. Whether you’re a frequent Disney visitor or planning a once-in-a-lifetime Disney vacation, it’s critical to plan ahead and do your homework to make the most of your day.

Of course, quick passes are well-known, but some TikTokers have shared more lucrative hacks that may not even be well-known among frequent Disney visitors. As a result, we’ve compiled a list of TikTok hacks that we believe you should attempt on your next Disney holiday.

We haven’t independently verified that all of these work, but they’re definitely worth a go! Because if these low-maintenance, free tricks work, you may save a ton of time and accomplish a lot more on your next visit.

Hacking the Bag Check

You must first pass through security before you can begin your beautiful day. Disney parks no longer conduct manual bag checks, according to TikToker @themouselets. Instead, metal detectors have been installed throughout the parks. If a guest sets off a metal detector, they will be escorted to a separate area for additional screening, which may cause the procedure to slow down for everyone. However, @themouselets claims to have a security guard-approved hack for speeding past bag check!

While it’s vital to check the Disney website before visiting to ensure you don’t bring any prohibited things into the park, several approved items, such as glasses, portable chargers, cameras, and other similar items, can still set off metal detectors. So, if you have anything in your bag that you believe might raise suspicion, @themouselets recommends taking it out and holding it out in front of you as you walk through the scanner. This clever approach, she claims, will keep the things from going off, letting you to get a head start on your park visit.

Characters Seen at the Hollywood Studios

Meeting beloved Disney characters is arguably one of the most enjoyable aspects of visiting a Disney park. However, if you don't organize your day well, you can miss out on seeing one. However, according to TikToker @datingdisney, there are a few methods you may utilize in Disney's Hollywood Studios to have a good day.