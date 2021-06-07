According to the White House, Biden will meet Putin in Geneva for the conference.

Joe Biden will meet with Vladimir Putin in Geneva next month for a face-to-face encounter, which comes amid growing tensions between the US and Russia in the opening months of Biden’s presidency.

On Tuesday, the White House confirmed the summit’s specifics.

The two leaders’ meeting has been tacked on to the end of Mr Biden’s first international tour as president, which will take him to the United Kingdom for a gathering of Group of Seven leaders and Brussels for the Nato summit next month.

In an April phone chat with Mr. Putin, Mr. Biden offered a summit as his administration prepared to levy sanctions.