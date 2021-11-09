According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, China is forcing sterilisation and enslavement of minorities.

On Tuesday, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum released a report detailing evidence of the Chinese government’s repression of the Uyghur people of Xinjiang.

The 59-page report, titled To Make Us Slowly Disappear: The Chinese Government’s Assault on the Uyghurs, was written by the museum’s Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide and highlights forced sterilization, prohibition of religious and cultural expression, torture, enslavement, and more.

First-hand testimony as well as publicly available information provided by dissidents are cited in the report.

The Chinese government has done its hardest to keep all of this information hidden, according to Tom Bernstein, head of the museum’s Committee on Conscience.

“The Chinese government must cease attacking the Uyghur people and enable impartial international monitors to examine and verify that the crimes are no longer occurring,” Bernstein added.

Director of the Simon-Skjodt Center Naomi Kikoler told the Associated Press that she hopes the report acts as a wake-up call and that the Chinese government is pressured to halt what they are doing in Xinjiang.

“The Chinese government’s onslaught on the Uyghur population is worrisome in scope and intensity,” Kikoler said, citing the incarceration of between one and three million people as well as violations such as forced sterilization, torture, sexual violence, and forced labor.

“Individuals, families, and communities of Uyghurs have been left with significant physical and emotional wounds as a result of the harm they have suffered. Generations of Uyghurs will be affected by the pain of these atrocities.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

China’s activities against Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslim and other minority people have already been declared genocide by the US government.

China has stated that charges of human rights violations are untrue. Last month, China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun attacked a statement signed by 43 countries condemning reports of torture and repression of Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, where foreign governments and researchers estimate that a million or more people have been incarcerated in camps.

Zhang slammed “baseless charges” and “falsehoods,” accusing the US and other signatories of polluting the atmosphere of collaboration by “using human rights as a pretext for political manoeuvre to foment confrontation.”

He backed Beijing’s attempts to develop Xinjiang, saying the lives of its people are at stake, echoing the Chinese government’s long-standing attitude. This is a condensed version of the information.