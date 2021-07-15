According to the Treasury Department, 97 percent of those receiving the Child Tax Credit have a job, refuting a GOP talking point.

According to Treasury Department estimates, 97 percent of recipients already had a job or a source of self-employed income, a Biden administration official refuted GOP allegations that the child tax credit will deter recipients from finding jobs. The remaining 3% are either grandparents or have health difficulties that prevent them from working, according to the agency.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who successfully battled to increase the credit in 2017, now claims that the idea to offer tax credits to families regardless of whether their parents work will become a “anti-work welfare check,” according to the Associated Press.

“Not only will Biden’s plan abandon marriage incentives and work requirements, but it will also destroy the child-support enforcement system as we know it by sending cash payments to single parents without ensuring child-support orders are established,” Rubio said in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal calculations, the credit begins to phase out at $150,000 for persons who file jointly, so there is no disincentive for the poor to work because a job would provide them with additional money.

To millions of parents like Tamika Daniel, the child tax credit has always been a token gesture.

That all changed on Thursday, when Daniel received the first payment of $1,000, and money began to flow into the pockets of more than 35 million households across the country. Daniel, a 35-year-old mother of four, had no idea the tax credit existed until it was extended for a year as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed in March by President Joe Biden.

Previously, the credit was only available to those who made enough money to owe income taxes. Daniel was jobless for for a decade since her oldest son is autistic and relied on her. As a result, she was able to get by on Social Security income. And she had to reside at Fairfield Courts, a public housing project that comes to a halt at Interstate 64 as it passes through Richmond, Virginia’s capital.

The extra $1,000 per month for the next year, on the other hand, might be a game-changer for Daniel, who is now. This is a condensed version of the information.