According to the report, NYC was unprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic due to expired supplies.

According to New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, the city was unprepared for a pandemic before the coronavirus began spreading in the United States and battled with data collecting and outdated personal protective equipment (PPE) as the virus took possession of the city last year.

Stringer, who is investigating the city’s pandemic response, presented an interim report on Wednesday highlighting some of the city’s challenges during the outbreak. He also made suggestions for how the city could prepare for future health emergencies.

In a news statement accompanying his report, Stringer said, “The COVID-19 pandemic pushed our city into crisis, upending lives and livelihoods and compounding persistent imbalances in our most vulnerable areas.”

As the virus continues to spread over the world, the comptroller underlined the death toll caused by the epidemic, as well as its ongoing effects on the local economy.

“We will never forget who and what we lost, and we will never be able to undo past mistakes. However, we can ensure that we are better prepared for future disasters and pandemics,” Stringer said. “Our research reveals flaws in planning and preparation, as well as failures to make timely decisions when time was of the essence and every second counted.”

According to Stringer’s assessment, New York City battled with “weaknesses” in handling emergency resources, including as hospital bed availability and personal protective equipment, in addition to having no detailed operational plan prepared in the event of a pandemic.

According to the study, “City agencies had to be individually canvassed for the City to identify how many N95 masks it owned — and to learn that its entire stock of surgical-grade N95 masks, which provide the maximum level of protection, had expired years earlier.”

Stringer added that there was also confusion at New York City Emergency Management, which is usually in charge during natural catastrophes or extreme weather occurrences. However, according to the comptroller’s probe, NYCEM “repeatedly—and wrongly” told other city agencies that it was directing the pandemic planning and response.

According to the audit, “e-mails between agency officials reveal at the very least serious uncertainty among City entities concerning roles in the COVID-19 response.”

