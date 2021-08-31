According to the Pentagon, there is no “exact figure” for the number of Americans still in Afghanistan.

According to a Pentagon official, it’s unknown how many Americans are still in Afghanistan after the US forces left on Monday.

The Pentagon’s press secretary, John Kirby, told MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist on Tuesday that hundreds of Americans could still be in Afghanistan.

Willie, I don’t believe there’s a precise figure,” Kirby added. “We believe we got the great majority of American citizens out, about 6,000 of them,” he said. And we estimate that there are still a few hundred of them. There were also several hundred others who were adamant on staying.”

On Monday, the final American military personnel left Kabul, bringing an end to a 20-year conflict that began shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

During the pullout, more than 122,000 individuals were evacuated from Afghanistan, including more than 116,000 people who were flown out in the last two weeks as the Taliban took control.

“We didn’t get everyone out that we wanted to get out, but I don’t think we would have gotten everyone out that we wanted to get out if we had stayed another 10 days,” US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters on Monday.

Kirby told MSNBC on Tuesday that leaving before getting more people out of Afghanistan was a “difficult decision,” but that officials are “re-energizing our commitment to the entire government to continue to do everything we can to help those who didn’t make it out.”

On August 26, a suicide bomber targeted the Hamid Karzai International Airport, causing pandemonium in the penultimate week of the pullout. The incident was claimed by terrorists from the group ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic militant group headquartered in eastern Afghanistan.

The explosion killed 13 US service personnel and injured over a dozen more. In the decades-long struggle, about 2,500 Americans have died.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Monday applauding US military commanders and service members for “completing the perilous retreat from Afghanistan as planned” with no further casualties.

“Over the past 17 days, our troops have carried out the greatest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 Americans, allies, and Afghan allies. This is a condensed version of the information.