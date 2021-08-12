According to the Pentagon, the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating as the Taliban take control of roads and crossings.

“We continue to keep a close eye on the situation in Afghanistan,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing on Wednesday. “We are aware that the security situation is deteriorating. And right now, our focus is on providing air support to Afghan forces in the field where and when it is possible, as well as completing our drawdown in a safe and orderly manner.”

According to Reuters, the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, in 30 days and gain control of the region in 90 days.

According to a European Union official, the Taliban currently control 65 percent of the country and have taken over or threaten to take control of 11 provincial capitals. Parts of Afghan highways and crossings have also been taken over by the Taliban.

Kirby refused to confirm or refute the figures in the press about the situation in Afghanistan, but he did say that “no potential scenario, including the loss of Kabul, has to be inevitable.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden asked Afghan authorities to “come together” and fight for their country.

The Taliban’s major successes have coincided with the withdrawal of US forces from the region in recent months. Biden stated earlier this year that the US military presence in Afghanistan would be phased out before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it is on schedule to finish the troop pullback by the end of the month.

Biden said Tuesday that he had no regrets about pulling troops out of Afghanistan, despite the fact that the US spent over a trillion dollars on the war and trained Afghan forces. According to Biden, the United States continues to provide air assistance, food, and equipment.

“We lost thousands of American personnel, both in death and injury,” the president added. “They have to fight for themselves, for their country.”

Last Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the “sudden” withdrawal of US forces for the country’s deteriorating security situation.

Thousands of Afghan translators and other allied personnel, as well as their families, would be evacuated under Operation Allies Refuge, according to the administration. On July 30, the first batch of around 2,500 people arrived in Virginia.

