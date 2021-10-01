According to the Pentagon, a drone strike in Syria killed a senior Al Qaeda leader.

According to the Associated Press, a vehicle was hit on a rural road outside the city of Idlib in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria on September 20, killing at least one person. Salim Abu-Ahmad, a prominent leader of al Qaeda, a violent multi-national terrorist group, has been identified as the individual responsible.

“Salim Abu-Ahmad was in charge of planning, funding, and approving trans-regional al-Qaeda attacks,” CENTCOM spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee told Military Times.

The strike, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM), was a “kinetic counterterrorism strike” carried out by US soldiers. To lessen dangers to the US and its allies both at home and abroad, the US has targeted terrorist networks and leaders around the world.

There have been no reports of civilian injuries as a result of the strike, according to Rigsbee.

The existence of al Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria might be perplexing, especially because both are militant Islamic terrorist organizations, yet their worldviews and tactics differ.

Near the commencement of Syria’s current civil conflict, Al Qaeda established as a faction known as Jabhat al-Nusra. So far, the conflict has lasted ten years. The organization developed from an Iraq-based al Qaeda affiliate.

According to the Council of Foreign Relations, al Qaeda chief Ayman as-Zawahiri called for Sunni Muslims from all around Syria to join forces in a jihad against Syrian President Bashar al-regime Assad’s in February 2012. (CFR). According to the CFR, al-Zawahiri cited the Assad regime’s illegal executions and torture of protesters as motivation for people to join al Qaeda.

According to Daniel L. Byman, senior fellow of international policy at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle East Policy, al Qaeda sees the US as its major enemy and the source of the Middle East’s problems outside of Syria.

Terrorist strikes in the United States and other Western countries are used by Al Qaeda to force the United States and its allies to abandon backing for Muslim state regimes. Al Qaeda considers them to be corrupt and “apostates.” Al Qaeda believes that without US help in the region, these corrupt Middle Eastern regimes will be simpler to destroy, according to a 2015 report by Byman.

