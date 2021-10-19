According to the owner, a family dog was’senselessly killed’ by a bowhunter.

According to various sources, a bowhunter fatally shot a dog named Reba in Carver County, Minnesota last week. Although an inquiry is underway, it is unknown what, if any, consequences the hunter may face as a result of the tragedy.

Reba, a Great Pyrenees mix, was adopted by Bria Swanson’s parents to defend the family’s livestock, according to NBC affiliate station KARE.

Swanson told the station, “We have a tremendous predator problem—predators like coyotes, raccoons, and mink, as well as airborne predators.” “We’re expecting a lot of hawks and eagles to descend.”

“Reba’s role was simply to be present,” Swanson explained. “Her GPS was incredible, simply constant circles around the property,” says the narrator. Reba was “senselessly killed” by a bowhunter on October 12 after she “wound up over her property border while chasing a perceived threat,” according to a public Facebook post by Swanson. Swanson identified the hunter as local citizen Ben Schroeder in the same post.

Swanson said that Ben did not own the property where he shot her in the neck with a bow.

Schroeder “confessed he killed Reba” in a talk with KSTP, claiming she was “chasing deer,” according to the station. Swanson, on the other hand, stated Reba had not been chasing deer.

Reba was not pursuing wildlife or causing any harm, according to witnesses, she claimed on Facebook.

Swanson told KSTP that Schroeder was wrong for killing Reba, regardless of whether she was hunting wildlife.

“If there’s a problem, you go to the dog’s owners,” she told the station. “There’s no real question about whose dogs they are, there’s no one else there, you reach out and have that dialogue, you don’t simply make those decisions, you’re not God.”

According to CBS member station KHOU, shooting a dog following wildlife is lawful in Minnesota, but there are some restrictions.

“You can lawfully shoot a dog chasing big game in Minnesota, but only between January 1 and July 14, and only if weapons are authorized to be discharged,” KHOU said.

Reba was murdered just a few weeks ago, so it’s unclear how the case will be handled by local authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Carver County Sheriff’s Office were reported by WCCO. This is a condensed version of the information.