According to the oddsmakers, Stacey Abrams has a good chance of winning Georgia’s governorship in 2022.

Stacey Abrams, who announced her bid for governor of Georgia in 2022 on Wednesday, has been tipped to unseat Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.

Abrams, who was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, lost to Kemp by around 55,000 votes—or less than 1.4 percentage points—in 2018. If she wins next year, she will be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman to hold the position of governor in the United States.

“Because Georgia’s demographics are shifting, we rank Stacey Abrams as the 8-11 favorite to avenge her loss to Brian Kemp in 2018. Kemp will need a major groundswell of support from the rural Republican heartlands to stand a chance in state elections, which are now dominated by the left-leaning Atlanta metro area “Betway spokeswoman Chad Yeomans told The Washington Newsday.

On Wednesday, Abrams announced her candidacy in a tweet. “I’m running for Governor because opportunities in our state shouldn’t be dictated by zip code, background, or power,” she said in a video announcing her candidacy with the motto “We are One Georgia.” For the first time since 1992, Georgia, a generally red state, backed a Democrat in the presidential election in 2020. In January 2021, the Democrats won two runoff elections in Georgia, giving them control of the Senate.

Since losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams’ image as a voting rights champion has risen, and she is widely credited with encouraging voter turnout, particularly among people of color, to help the Democrats regain the state in 2020 and 2021.

Her governor’s campaign will be able to attract millions of people, but the scenario today is considerably different from what it was at the beginning of the year. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll in the United States, the Democrats are in a terrible situation.

After the arduous exit from Afghanistan and weeks of turmoil surrounding the legislative agenda, President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been falling.

Kemp, unlike Abrams, isn't a lock to be on the Republican ticket in Georgia. On Wednesday, Donald Trump issued a statement denouncing him for certifying the 2020 election results.