According to the NYPD, an armed man at the United Nations attempted to bring medical papers and documents into the building.

During a press briefing, NYPD Chief of Special Operations Harry J. Wedin revealed that the guy told officers that “he had some papers that he intended to send to the UN” when officers were attempting to speak with him.

“We recognized right away that this didn’t appear to be terror-related based on his statements,” Wedin added. “We discussed how we might be able to meet his request and put the incident to a peaceful finish,” says the narrator. “Eventually, personnel of the Emergency Services Unit seized possession of the papers and were able to transmit them to the United Nations,” Wedin stated. As a result, the guy surrendered his shotgun and was apprehended at 1:40 p.m.” According to Wedin, the individual kept telling cops that he wanted someone from UN headquarters to go at his paperwork and that if they could help, he would surrender.

The suspect’s identify was not released by the NYPD, but he was originally from Florida and had no criminal history, according to the department.

“There were a number of documents,” NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said when questioned about the specifics of the material the individual had in his hands. “Nothing that conveyed a story.” He didn’t leave a written note. So there’s nothing there.” According to Tucker, the man informed police that if they could transfer the documents to the UN, “he would put the pistol down and end it, which is exactly what happened.” Tucker said the NYPD is looking into “some of the names and some of the notations in those notes so we can obtain some of those answers” when questioned about the contents of the medical papers and paperwork. Right now, we don’t have those answers.” Officers first received a 911 report about the man carrying the pistol outside the UN from someone within the building at 10:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

