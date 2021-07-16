According to the indictment, a white supremacist group was rewarded for acts of violence with tattoos.

According to the Associated Press, a white supremacist group gave members tattoo “patches” for acts of violence. According to a federal racketeering indictment of 16 organization members in Florida, the acts of violence included beating nonviolent demonstrators at a racial justice march last summer.

According to an indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Tampa, the group Unforgiven intended to use corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees to acquire information on members, learn about investigations into the group, and smuggle contraband to inmates.

The 16 suspected Unforgiven members are charged with assault, kidnapping, and conspiracy, among other things.

According to the indictment, members saw “frequent and nearly savage mistreatment of whites” in Florida’s jail system, particularly at Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City.

Members of the gang, known by nicknames like “Scumbag,” “Hammer,” and “Pretty Boy,” were forced to study “Aryan Philosophy” and perform acts of violence in order to join, according to the indictment.

Members were encouraged to be “battle-ready” and use threats of violence to create a “climate of dread.” According to the indictment, members were also obliged to sign an oath to the group’s own constitution, and those who did not obey the regulations established in the constitution were kidnapped and assaulted.

According to the indictment, group sessions were referred to as “church,” and the organization used secret hand signals and code language.

Two of the accused were in court on Thursday, entering not-guilty pleas and being assigned attorneys. A hearing for the rest of the defendants is set for Friday afternoon.