According to the feds, R. Kelly bribed a county clerk for information and spent $500 on a fake ID for Aaliyah.

According to court records recently filed by federal prosecutors in New York, incarcerated singer-songwriter R. Kelly had his crisis manager bribe a Cook County clerk to obtain information about his legal difficulties.

Kelly wanted the clerk to notify him of any potential legal issues following the airing of the 2019 Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, according to the feds. The series addressed charges of sexual abuse against the rhythm and blues performer.

According to the records, Kelly had a member of his entourage pay $500 to an Illinois state employee in 1994 to construct a phony ID for Aaliyah Haughton. Haughton, a vocalist and Kelly’s pupil at the time, was 15 years old.

Kelly was arrested and charged with sex trafficking on January 29, 2021.

