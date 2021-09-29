According to the FBI, the United States faces more than twice as many domestic terrorist threats as it does foreign terrorist threats.

According to the FBI, domestic terror threats are significantly more common in the United States than overseas ones.

According to Timothy Langan, assistant director of the bureau’s Counterterrorism Division, the United States is facing over 2,700 domestic terrorism threats.

When questioned by Representative Nancy Mace for data on the FBI’s caseload, Langan said there are less than 1,000 foreign terror threats.

Langan also provided data on terrorism-related deaths in the United States between 2015 and 2020. In that five-year period, there were 80 deaths attributed to international terrorism, compared to 83 deaths linked to domestic terrorism.

Officials from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security joined Langan on Capitol Hill to address questions from lawmakers on the Biden administration’s counterterrorism plan.

During his opening remarks, Langan stated, “Preventing acts of terrorism is the FBI’s number one goal.” He also stated that lone actors or small groups radicalized online who seek to strike “soft targets with easily accessible weaponry” offer the “biggest terrorism threat.”

Langan’s testimony comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress earlier this month that the number of domestic terrorism cases has “exploded” during the last year and a half.

According to a recent Associated Press poll, Americans are more concerned about dangers from domestic extremist groups than those from other countries. Sixty-five percent of adults in the United States said they were “extremely” or “very” concerned about domestic extremist groups, compared to 50 percent who said the same about overseas extremist groups.

President Joe Biden has asked his national security staff to conduct a 100-day evaluation of the federal government’s efforts to combat the surge in homegrown terrorism threats.

The National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism was released in June as a result of the review. To combat domestic terrorism threats, the plan wants $100 million to hire essential personnel in the Justice and Homeland Security departments.

The approach aims for better information sharing among law enforcement agencies, the prevention of individuals becoming radicalized, and the elimination of the root causes of domestic terrorism.

It will also necessitate measures by many agencies, including the Department of Defense, to ensure that domestic terrorists are not hired in or become members of the military. This is a condensed version of the information.