According to the FBI, a Navy engineer sought cryptocurrency payments in order to provide nuclear submarine secrets.

A US Navy nuclear engineer is accused of attempting to sell classified information about the government’s nuclear submarines to a foreign country in return for cryptocurrency payments.

According to The Washington Post, the espionage operation was discovered by the FBI late last year, and a criminal complaint was filed against engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diane Toebbe in West Virginia.

According to court documents that were unsealed on Sunday, Toebbe “has transmitted, and continues to pass, Restricted Data as defined by the Atomic Energy Act… to a foreign government… with the witting cooperation of his spouse.”

According to the Washington Post, the FBI learned about the scheme in December after receiving a package addressed to a foreign country. It contained various documents related to US naval operations, as well as a note and instructions on how to encrypt future conversations.

The letter stated, “Please forward this communication to your military intelligence agency.” “This information, I believe, will be extremely beneficial to your country. This isn’t a ruse.” After FBI operatives pretended to be officials of a foreign government and began reaching out about the offer, Toebbe was apprehended. The engineer was exceedingly cautious and declined to meet with the agents in person early on, claiming that he was risking his life to make the offer, according to email communications cited in court filings.

According to the Post, Toebbe was purportedly asking $100,000 in cryptocurrencies in the emails. The currency type was not stated.

The engineer wrote, “I recognize this is a hefty request.” “Please keep in mind that I am putting my life on the line for you, and I have already taken the first step. Please assist me in truly trusting you.” The FBI eventually devised a scheme in which it would pay Toebbe in installments in exchange for the engineer leaving the information he was supplying at specific sites throughout Jefferson County, West Virginia.

Toebbe was allegedly seen by authorities carrying out two drops after receiving $10,000 and $20,000 in early payments, with his wife acting as a lookout. The agents later paid Toebbe the remaining $70,000 and received a key to decipher the information on the cards.

