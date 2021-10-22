According to the Department of Justice, the Utah School District often ignored racism and punished black students harshly.

According to the Department of Justice, a Utah school system was “deliberately oblivious” to racial harassment and disciplined kids of color more harshly than white pupils.

The Department of Justice published details of the investigation and the settlement agreement reached by prosecutors and the Davis School District on Thursday.

Between 2015 and 2020, the Department of Justice “discovered hundreds of documented instances of the N-word” and other disparaging racial comments directed towards Black and Asian-American students by their peers, according to a DOJ statement.

Students mocked black students by making monkey noises and saying their skin was “dirty or looked like excrement,” according to investigators. According to the DOJ, white and non-Black students also wanted a “N-word pass” to use the name freely. When Black students resisted, they were sometimes physically assaulted, according to the DOJ.

“Black children told the Department that events occurred frequently, sometimes in front of instructors and staff, and that some did not respond or intervene in any manner,” according to the investigation.

Asian-American students reported being called slurs like “yellow” and “squinty,” as well as being ordered to “go back to China.”

In a press release, the DOJ stated, “The department decided that Davis’s insufficient reaction left kids vulnerable to continuous harassment for years, and that students believed the district endorsed the behavior.”

In interviews, students also stated that administrators and teachers singled them out for disciplinary action and that they were punished more frequently than white students for the same offenses.

The district also denied black students’ attempts to form clubs, despite the fact that such groups were granted to their peers.

Officials with the Davis School District said they are taking the DOJ’s findings “extremely seriously.”

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, school officials said, “They do not reflect the values of our community or the district’s standards.” “The district promises to make these changes.” Davis School District will pay third-party consultants to evaluate harassment policies and offer training for employees on how to recognize and respond to prejudice as part of the deal.

In addition, the district must establish a new "Office of Equal Opportunity" to handle complaints. Officials will also need to develop an electronic reporting system in order to track and manage concerns.