According to the CDC Director, the Delta Variant is now responsible for 83 percent of COVID cases that have been sequenced.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the COVID-19 Delta variant is currently responsible for 83 percent of sequenced coronavirus cases across the United States, up from 50 percent just one week ago.

Walensky warned that the highly contagious Delta variety is rapidly spreading across the country during a Senate hearing Tuesday morning with the nation’s top health officials.

“The percentage is significantly greater in other regions of the country, notably in areas with low immunization rates,” Walensky said.

While deaths are still relatively low across the country, Walensky noted that there has been a 48 percent spike in the last week, with 239 deaths each day. The Delta form of COVID-19 was initially discovered in India in December, and it is estimated to be at least twice as contagious as other COVID-19 strains.

Vaccination, according to Walensky, is the greatest strategy to combat COVID-19 variations and halt illness spread.

“CDC’s message is clear: the greatest approach to stop COVID-19 variations from spreading is to stop disease from spreading, and vaccination is the most powerful instrument we have. Walensky stated, “We must continue to expand vaccine coverage by increasing trust and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.”

