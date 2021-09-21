According to Ron DeSantis, monoclonal antibodies reduced Florida COVID ER visits by 70%.

As he continues to spar with the Biden administration over the therapy’s distribution, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claims that monoclonal antibody treatment is having a substantial impact on COVID cases in his state.

DeSantis, like other Republican governors, has pushed for therapy that decreases the severity of COVID symptoms, which he sees as a critical pandemic-fighting policy, as well as vaccine promotion.

However, DeSantis has been under fire for his resistance to mask mandates, and he has joined other Republican governors in contemplating legal action to block President Joe Biden’s order mandating vaccinations for select workers.

However, on September 20, DeSantis cited outcomes that he said had been obtained since August, when treatment centers in the Sunshine State opened.

Almost 100,000 Floridians have received the therapies, according to him, and “COVID hospital admissions have reduced by over 60%.”

“The COVID hospital census has been declining for 28 days,” he added, adding that “ER visits for COVID have decreased by almost 70%.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis stated in another tweet, “Biden should not be slashing Florida’s treatments by more than 50%.” We will strive to guarantee that Floridians receive the care they require.”

DeSantis was enraged by the declaration by the Department of Health and Human Services that the federal agency would take over the distribution of antibodies based on new case numbers and hospitalizations, and sent this tweet as his latest shot against the president.

However, DeSantis said that this meant fewer pharmaceuticals would be delivered to his state, and that the 27,850 Regeneron doses expected last week were far less than the weekly average of 72,000 that the state’s clinics and providers had been ordering.

Last week, DeSantis stated, “We’re going to fight like hell to make sure our people receive what they need.”

Biden retweeted that Republican governors "in states like Texas and Florida are doing everything they can to."