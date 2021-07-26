According to polls, Donald Trump Jr. is far more popular among Republicans than Mitch McConnell.

According to a new poll, Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, is far more popular among Republicans than the GOP leaders in both chambers of Congress.

After his father left office, Trump Jr. remained a vociferous figure within the Republican Party, and he has been mentioned as a possible presidential or senatorial candidate. He hasn’t committed to running for government, but he has been a vocal supporter of Republicans on the campaign trail, and his endorsement, like his father’s, might be beneficial to candidates.

Trump Jr. was voted the most handsome Republican by GOP voters in a recent study conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, a survey research and strategic consulting business. According to Axios, his net favorability rating was twice that of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and 25 times that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Since the Capitol riot, McConnell, who was previously a loyal Trump supporter, has found himself on the receiving end of the former president’s wrath. The Senate majority leader slammed Trump for feeding the mob “lies” about the 2020 presidential election and inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In opposing McConnell, Trump accused him of being a weak lawmaker who has allowed Democrats to steamroll Republicans in pushing their agenda through. While bashing McConnell, Trump said that if necessary, he will run as a Republican in elections, and it’s probable that he may try to unseat McConnell.

Experts told This website in February that removing McConnell from office, who isn’t up for reelection until 2026, would be difficult, but Trump’s influence on the Republican Party might force the Senate leader to seek to unify the party.

Rep. Liz Cheney, another stalwart of the Republican Party, has come under fire from the Trump family. Cheney was dismissed from her GOP leadership post after being a strong critic of the previous president, particularly in relation to the Capitol riot, and her acceptance of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appointment to the Jan. 6 committee enraged Republicans.

McCarthy questioned whether it meant Cheney was more affiliated with Democrats than the GOP, and Trump Jr. promised to try hard to prevent her from reelection in 2022. Trump Jr. spoke at CPAC. This is a condensed version of the information.