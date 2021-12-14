According to polls, Americans support Biden’s travel ban less than Trump’s China restrictions.

Americans have backed presidential decisions to halt overseas travel to stop the spread of the coronavirus, although former President Donald Trump had greater support for the measure in the early days of the pandemic than current Vice President Joe Biden.

Following the discovery of Omicron, a novel coronavirus variety of concern, Biden imposed a restriction on tourists from South Africa and six other African countries entering the United States. Despite a drop in Americans’ opinion of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, the travel limits appear to be a popular topic among voters, with a majority of Americans agreeing with the move, according to a recent poll.

According to a Hill-Harris X survey issued Tuesday, 71 percent of people support Biden’s decision to impose travel restrictions on seven Southern African countries. There were 88 percent of Democrats and 78 percent of Republicans in this group.

While the poll suggests Biden’s support for the limitations is overwhelming, it is not as popular as Trump’s move while in office.

Trump limited travel from China in February 2020, which he frequently claims was a vital decision he made against the advise of several experts. Despite the fact that China was at the time the epicenter of the epidemic, the virus had already spread throughout Europe, and specialists ultimately found that European passengers were to blame for the large outbreak in New York City.

Trump issued a travel ban on numerous European countries in March 2020, advising Americans to be “very cautious.”

The Pew Research Center polled 9,000 Americans regarding the need for different preventive measures when travel was halted, companies stopped, and children were sent home from school. Restricting overseas travel received the most support, with 95% of those polled saying it was a necessary move. 94 percent of Democrats and 96 percent of Republicans agreed.

Around the same time, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed identical results. Around 80% of those polled agreed with Trump’s decision to impose travel restrictions on China and many European countries. The limits were supported by a majority of Democrats and Republicans, but Republicans were more likely to embrace Trump’s strategy (91 percent vs. 78 percent for Democrats).

However, Trump’s travel ban from China had no effect on the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. On the following Sunday, This is a condensed version of the information.