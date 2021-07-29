According to police, Texas teenagers stole jewelry from a deceased man in a Snapchat video.

A Snapchat video purportedly showing two Texas adolescents taking a necklace from a deceased man led to their arrest.

Bethany Martin, 17, and a 16-year-old whose identity has not been revealed, are accused of discovering the body of a 25-year-old man hanging from railings.

On July 26, about 8:38 a.m., the teens allegedly discovered the body near the intersection of Sunday Song and Charismatic, just outside of San Antonio, Texas.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the deceased hanging from the railing of a drainage ditch with a piece of clothing. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) officers, the individual had discolouration all over his body, according to local news site KSAT.

According to the BCSO, the couple stated they were on their way to a nearby petrol station when they noticed something unusual and wanted to investigate further.

Rather than immediately notifying the authorities, the two summoned a buddy who came on the spot and dialed 911. Deputies decided the death was not the result of foul play and deemed it a suicide.

Officers were alerted the next day to a video circulating on social media that appeared to show the youths with the body before officers arrived. The tape was reportedly sent to officers anonymously.

According to BCSO, one video tape appears to show Martin pulling a necklace from the deceased’s neck. According to the statement, the two females admitted to stealing the dead man’s necklace and charm.

The statement went on to say that the couple abandoned the necklace but kept the charm.

Investigators looked for the abandoned necklace in the nearby grassy area where the girls claimed it was placed. Despite the authorities’ best efforts, the jewels could not be located.

According to KSAT, Martin allegedly informed investigators that a friend recommended the man’s jewels to her.

The 16-year-old allegedly told deputies she recorded the event on Snapchat and wore the medallion on her own gold necklace because it “fit her fashion sense,” according to the site.

According to KSAT, the younger kid eventually returned the medallion to cops, who then handed it to the man’s relatives.

On July 27, both were arrested and taken into jail.