According to police, a visiting professor in Los Angeles repels an armed robber with Kung Fu and loses $3,100.

Kung fu was utilized by a visiting Chinese professor in Los Angeles, California, to ward off an armed robber earlier this month, according to authorities.

Xiangtan University professor Zhou Pigai was looking for a hotel on November 1 when he was approached by a man with a gun, according to The Independent. Pigai “used his left hand to block the gun and his right fist to knock the gun to the ground,” according to police.

Pigai then dashed to a “major road,” where he checked his face for injuries with his cellphone, according to the South China Morning Post. However, as the man drew his gun and approached Pigai again, the professor slammed his bag towards him, according to police. Pigai hit the man in the face, elbowed him in the head, and snatched the revolver from his grip.

According to authorities, the individual then fled the scene with Pigai’s suitcase. Pigai’s personal goods were valued at $3,130 by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), according to The Independent.

According to crimegrade.org, the crime rate of Los Angeles is 70.82 per 1,000 population.

“The Los Angeles Metro is in the eighth percentile for safety, which means that 92 percent of metro areas are safer and 8% are more dangerous,” according to the website. “In the Los Angeles metro area, your chances of becoming a victim of crime can range from 1 in 6 in southeast communities to 1 in 36 in southwest neighborhoods.” The city’s violent crime rate is 5.16 per 1,000 residents, according to the website, while assault and robbery crime rates are 2.664 and 2.051 per 1,000 persons, respectively.

By November of last year, the city has experienced 300 killings, a figure not seen since 2009.

“We haven’t seen 300 homicides in a year in over a decade.” Senseless violence and terrible deaths. The LAPD tweeted at the time, “Our people are doing everything they can to stop the violence, but we need your aid.”

Pigai later reenacted his fight to aid LAPD’s investigation, according to several reports.

“At the moment, I was calm since I knew the man, although being taller and stronger than me, couldn’t. This is a condensed version of the information.