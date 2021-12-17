According to Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon was “the hero of January 6.”

Steve Bannon was dubbed the “hero” of January 6 by Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser under former President Donald Trump, because he had a plan to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results.

To promote his book, he appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast War Room. In Trump Time, Navarro claimed that Bannon tried to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from certifying ballots in crucial states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin so that fraudulent charges of voter fraud could be probed.

Navarro also criticized the work of the House select committee investigating the events of January 6 and accusations that Trump’s conduct that day amounted to criminal obstruction of Congress during his call with Bannon.

“This whole notion that little Jamie Raskin has that somehow, President Trump intended to undertake an insurgency,” Navarro continued, pointing to Bannon. “On January 6th, you were the hero.

“You were the person who came up to Capitol Hill with the ‘Green Bay Packers Sweep’ tactic,” he remarked.

“We had a hundred people working on the Green Bay squad as linemen, halfbacks and fullbacks, pulling guards, who were going to make sure we remanded the results back to the battleground states for a couple of weeks so we could get to the bottom of it,” said Pence.

Ron Filipkowski, a Republican attorney who resigned from a Florida state commission in December 2020 in protest of a raid at the house of health data scientist Rebekah Jones, shared a video of Navarro’s remarks on Twitter.

More than 445,000 people have seen the video, which does not include a reaction from Bannon.

For rejecting subpoenas and refusing to answer questions from the January 6 committee, Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on Navarro’s account of that day.

