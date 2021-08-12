According to Mayorkas, the Border Patrol encountered 212K migrants in July in a “unprecedented” surge.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, border officers saw more migrants in July than at any point in the previous 21 years.

Mayorkas said 212,672 migrants were detained at the southern border last month, up from 188,000 migrants who attempted to get into the US in June, during a visit to Texas on Thursday.

The figures for July are the highest since March 2000, when the Border Patrol apprehended more than 223,000 immigrants.

During a press conference, Mayorkas stated, “We are encountering a record number of migrants in between the ports of entry along our southern border.”

He emphasized that migratory surges are “not new,” but that they are “one of the most difficult difficulties we confront.”

Since January, there have been over 1.1 million border interactions, which is more than the population of San Jose, California, the country’s tenth-largest city.

According to Mayorkas, worsening conditions in the countries of origin, including as poverty and corruption, are one cause for more migrants arriving at the border this year than in past years.

Another motive, he claims, is to put an end to former President Donald Trump’s “cruel policies.”

President Joe Biden overturned several of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies in 2018, releasing executive orders to halt border wall building and reunite families separated by the “zero tolerance” policy.

Biden also halted the deportation of unaccompanied migrant children under Title 42, a public health legislation that allowed for the speedy deportation of people who would otherwise be kept at a port of entry or Border Patrol station due to worries about coronavirus.

However, as the number of migrants continues to climb, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have advised people not to travel to the US border. Furthermore, Biden recently extended indefinitely Trump’s Title 42 policy for single persons and families.

During her first overseas trip to Guatemala earlier this summer, Harris urged, “Do not come.”

The administration has been chastised by Republicans for its handling of the border crisis. Representative Andy Biggs tried to impeach Mayorkas earlier this week for allegedly botching the border problem.

The Arizona lawmaker added in a statement, “Secretary Mayorkas is a menace to our nation’s sovereignty and security.” This is a condensed version of the information.