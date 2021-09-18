According to Malaysia, a nuclear escalation in the South China Sea could follow the US-Australia submarine deal.

Malaysia’s prime minister slammed and expressed reservations over Australia’s latest arrangement with the US to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

According to Malaysia’s Daily Express newspaper, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob warned that the US-Australia accord might lead to a nuclear arms race in the region. According to a statement from Yaakob’s office, the Malaysian leader expressed his concerns directly to Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a phone call on Friday.

“At the same time, it would push other powers to take more aggressive action in this region, particularly in the South China Sea,” Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a statement released on Saturday. He also stated that Malaysia will continue to maintain its regional waters as a “Zone of Peace, Freedom, and Neutrality” (ZOPFAN), as stated in a 1971 agreement with Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Several countries have expressed strong opposition to the plan with Australia. The action was denounced as “very irresponsible” by China, the regional superpower. During a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it “seriously affects regional peace and stability and intensifies the weapons race.”

Despite competing claims from regional countries, including Malaysia, and an international tribunal finding against its claim in 2016, China claims the majority of the South China Sea as its own.

France, a close friend of the United States and Australia, was outraged by the decision, as Australia had canceled a prior arrangement with France for diesel submarines in favor of nuclear-powered submarines, which are more stealthy and durable, among other benefits.

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Franceinfo radio that “this savage, unilateral, and unpredictable action reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do.” “I’m enraged and resentful. This isn’t something that happens between allies.”

On Friday, the European country recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia.

“I have decided to recall our two ambassadors to the United States and Australia to Paris for talks at the request of the President of the Republic,” the French foreign minister said in a statement. “The extraordinary seriousness of Australia and the United States’ pronouncements on September 15 justifies this extraordinary decision.”

In response to France’s outrage, State Department spokesman Ned Price called the European country a “important partner.”

