According to Labor Department data, almost 250,000 people earned $7.25 per hour in 2020.

According to Labor Department data, around 250,000 persons received the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour in 2020, accounting for less than 0.5 percent of all employment.

The federal minimum wage was increased to $7.25 per hour in 2009 and has not been increased since. Proposals for a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage have been advocated for years, and several businesses have started paying it to fill positions.

Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota, observed, “That number is not a coincidence.” “It’s the figure that those activists and workers put on the table ten years ago, and around which they established a movement.”

Despite the fact that the majority of Americans earn more than the $7.25 minimum wage, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that almost 17 million workers will still be paid less than $15 per hour by 2025.

The placards and banners are strewn around suburban shopping strips and hung in storefronts and restaurants, indicating a new level of desperation among America’s service-industry employers: “We are now hiring at $15 per hour.”

Businesses, particularly in the restaurant, retail, and travel industries, have started proposing a $15 minimum wage to try to fill enough jobs to satisfy growing demand from customers, who are now able to spend freely after a year of being unable to do so. And, bolstered by stimulus payments and enhanced jobless aid, many unemployed people believe they can hold out for better pay.

Since the outbreak, things have changed quickly. Labor advocates have pushed for $15 an hour for years, most notably during the 2020 presidential campaign, as a wage that would finally allow low-income workers to buy basic necessities and lessen inequality. Many saw it as a long-term objective.

However, according to Julia Pollak, the company’s labor economist, the number of job posts on ZipRecruiter that advertise $15 an hour has more than doubled since 2019. 401(k) retirement accounts, flexible scheduling, signing bonuses, and other benefits have all increased in popularity.

People like Maggie Himmel, who started working at the Flowers for Dreams flower shop in Milwaukee last fall for $12.50 an hour, are among the winners. The corporation increased its minimum salary to $15 in January.

