According to Gordon Ramsay, the recipe is a “Italian Tragedy.” The Internet, on the other hand, disagrees.

On TikTok, Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to roasting dishes. Normally, this is done with the help of the internet, but this time, they decided Ramsay should be the center of a “idiot sandwich.”

Tara Ippolito generally impresses with her simple family-friendly dishes shared on her TikTok channel @aldentedive, but not this time.

Ippolito released her “chicken nugget parmesan” dish in July, and admittedly, it doesn’t seem particularly tasty. “Hear me out on this one before everyone freaks out,” she said.

“It’s breaded boneless chicken, which is what a chicken cutlet is anyway,” she explained, “except it saves you all the hassle of cooking them and each one fits exactly into these teeny tiny party rolls.”

Between the cheese-filled bread rolls, the tomato sauce and chicken nuggets were sandwiched. The most difficult part, according to Ippolito. Before the oven, she’s creating the garlic butter to brush on top.

Ramsay, on the other hand, appears to have ignored her advice not to judge, shaking his head and shouting, “What?”

As he frequently does with popular recipe videos, the TV chef added Ippolito’s video as the most recent to be reacted to on the app.

As she lined up the chicken nuggets, he said, “Oh stop.” As she poured the cheese, he said, “You’re going to get whacked for this.”

Ramsay also disagreed with Ippolito’s assertion that the most difficult aspect would be making the garlic butter, claiming that it would be “swallowing it.”

He captioned the video, adding “an Italian tragedy” to the screen, saying, “This is definitely a Sunday Supper I’d prefer to avoid.”

Normally, TikTok is on Ramsay’s side, but the chicken nugget parmesan converted his followers to Ippolito’s side this time.

“Really, Gordon Ramsay, what’s the problem?” One user remarked, “It’s quick, easy, economical, portable, and even the kids can create it.”

Another wrote, “I’m not going to lie, that looks good.”

One TikTok user remarked, “Highkey seems good, and I’d make it to be honest.”

