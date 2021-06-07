According to Fox News, Joe Manchin is confronted by Chris Wallace for being “naive” about bipartisan cooperation.

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, was approached by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who asked if he was “being foolish” about the prospects of bipartisan cooperation given the existing ideological divides.

Manchin has risen to become one of the most powerful people in Washington, D.C., since President Joe Biden took office and Democrats narrowly secured control of the Senate. The centrist Democrat has highlighted the need of collaboration and has resisted abolishing the Senate’s legislative filibuster, which has put him at odds with many of his Democratic colleagues. With the Senate evenly divided, Manchin’s backing or opposition to Democrats’ legislative initiatives has become a critical component in determining whether they move forward.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday this weekend, Wallace questioned Manchin on his thoughts on bipartisanship.

“Wouldn’t that give Republicans an incentive to truly engage if you kept the idea that you might vote to repeal the filibuster? Because, as they say, “Old Joe Manchin is out there, and who knows what he’ll do.” “Have you emboldened Republicans to be obstructionists by taking it off the table?” the Fox News personality wondered.

Manchin said that he “doesn’t believe so.” According to the Democratic senator, a handful of Republican senators still vote for “what they feel is right, the facts as they see them,” regardless of the political ramifications.”

Manchin stated, “I believe there are a lot more of my Republican colleagues and friends that feel the same way.” “All I ask is that they rise to the occasion and protect and support our country, as well as ensure that we have democracy in this republic of the people.”

Manchin expressed optimism, saying that lawmakers only needed “time” to strike an agreement.

“But, sir, allow me to ask you one final question.” Wallace stepped in to break the silence. “Let’s take the concept of forming a 9/11-style committee to investigate the Capitol insurgency on January 6th. That was stopped by Republicans. [Senate Minority Leader] Senator McConnell [of Kentucky], the head of the Republicans in the Senate, says that he’s 100 percent focused on blocking the Biden agenda. Question: aren’t you being naive about this continuing talk about bipartisan cooperation?”

Manchin pushed back, saying he wasn’t “being naive.”

“I think [McConnell’s] 100 percent wrong. This is a brief summary.