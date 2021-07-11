According to Fox News, Chris Wallace confronts Texas Governor Greg Abbott about making voting more difficult for people of color.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, was confronted by Fox News host Chris Wallace over his support for stringent new voting legislation in his state, implying that the bill was intended to “suppress” voters of color.

Hundreds of Texans opposed to the Republican-backed bill lined up to testify against it at a weekend hearing at the state Capitol, some of whom waited more than 17 hours to be heard. During the Fox News Sunday interview, Wallace pressed Abbott on the contentious GOP plan, which has been pushed forward in part as a result of former President Donald Trump’s bogus assertions that he lost the 2020 election owing to rampant voter fraud.

Before presenting the changes in a list on the screen, Wallace continued, “Let me ask you about two additional things the GOP proposals would do.” He emphasized that the bill would prohibit 24-hour and drive-through voting. He explained, “Now, there was no accusation of fraud in one of those.”

Wallace went on to say that in Harris County, Texas, drive-through and 24-hour voting had been successfully adopted. “People of color made up more than half of the voters who showed up [for these voting options],” he said.

“So, you say you want to make voting more convenient. That will make voting more difficult for some Texans, and the issue is, why make voting more difficult for some Texans unless the goal is to discourage voting by people of color?” Wallace enquired of Abbott.

The Texas governor responded by claiming that states, not counties, have the ability to oversee elections under the US Constitution. “Despite that constitutional mandate, Harris County—a county—attempted this past election to build its own electoral system that had never been used in the state of Texas,” Abbott stated.

“Governor, why not let it continue on?” Wallace interjected. I suppose the question is, if 24-hour voting worked, why not keep it going?”

When Texas passed a voter ID law in 2017, Abbott argued that the same arguments were used, noting that the state saw more individuals vote in subsequent elections, not less. With 24-hour voting, he added, the “integrity” of the ballot box mechanism was called into doubt. The governor urged that the boxes be checked on a regular basis. This is a condensed version of the information.