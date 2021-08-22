According to FOX News, Afghan nationals who worked on the network’s war coverage were evacuated.

FOX News stated on Sunday that Afghan nationals who previously worked as freelance associates for the network, as well as their families, had been evacuated.

In a statement to This website, Jessica Ketner, a Fox News spokesperson, said, “Today, FOX News Media successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who have served with our correspondents as fixers during our coverage over the years.”

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement to employees on Sunday that associates include “consultants who acted as local producers, interpreters, drivers, and security guards” for the channel during its almost two-decade coverage of the Afghan conflict.

Fox News Media says it has successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who previously worked with the network’s journalists, as well as an Afghan colleague from a regional media organization, and their families, according to a company-wide memo received by CEO Suzanne Scott. pic.twitter.com/RbYZVSvSjp

August 22, 2021 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona)

An Afghan colleague from a regional media business is the fourth person who FOX News helped.

FOX News evacuated 24 people, including the Afghans’ family members, according to the memo.

Scott added, “We are really delighted to have aided in this crucial operation transporting them to safety in Doha, where the Qataris have been assisting in multiple evacuations, and we are grateful to Fox Corp for all of their assistance.”

The decision by FOX News comes as American news organizations scramble to remove their employees from Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban earlier this month.

On Sunday, CNN announced that it has lately assisted ten people in departing the country.

The New York Times stated on Wednesday that it has evacuated a group of 128 Afghan colleagues and their families.

“It required a lot of individuals working together to make this happen. The New York Times’ assistant managing editor, Michael Slackman, stated in a statement, “We had unflinching commitment from the top levels of this institution.”

“However, we want to convey our heartfelt gratitude and respect for those who were on the ground and kept their heads during some very frightening moments,” he continued.

The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post sent a letter to President Joe Biden on August 16 requesting “facilitated and protected access.” This is a condensed version of the information.