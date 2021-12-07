According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but not more severe.

Although the Omicron variety may be able to infect more people than Delta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes it will not result in as many deaths.

Omicron has been found in over half of the states in the United States, and specialists are concerned about its mutations, which suggest it could be highly transmissible and hence limit the efficacy of treatments and vaccines. The true nature of the variant will most likely take weeks to determine, but Fauci doesn’t expect it will be a “worst-case scenario.” Omicron is “obviously extremely transmissible,” according to Fauci, who also serves as President Joe Biden’s main medical adviser. He went on to say that it’s probably more transmissible than Delta, another variant of interest that’s the most common strain in the world.

He did say, though, that it “almost surely isn’t more severe than Delta,” which could be good news. According to Fauci, the “worst-case scenario” would be a highly transmissible variation that also causes severe disease.

This would result in a new wave of illnesses that would be unaffected by immunizations or previous infections, putting tremendous burden on health-care systems that have already been strained by Delta.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.