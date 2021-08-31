According to Chinese media, the United States’ failure in Afghanistan demonstrates that it is not as powerful as it believes.

China’s state media has labeled the Afghan war as a “sad lesson” for the US, while Beijing’s UN envoy has warned that the removal of American soldiers does not represent the end of Beijing’s responsibility.

On Monday, the Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s “independence” as the final American troops left Kabul to meet the August 31 deadline. It was a frantic finish to two decades of US and NATO operations in Afghanistan, exacerbated by an ISIS-K terror attack that killed almost 170 Afghans and 13 US service members.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US Embassy in Kabul would close on Tuesday, local time, and that all operations would be moved to Doha, Qatar. He stated that the US will continue to assist in the evacuation of the “under 200” US citizens left in the nation.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden will deliver a speech to the country from the White House.

The war in Afghanistan, according to Hu Xijin, editor of China’s Communist Party tabloid the Global Times, “should be regarded as a terrible lesson in US history.”

“The United States is not as powerful as Americans believe,” he said in separate tweets and Weibo posts on Tuesday. “They won’t be able to transform the world; they must learn to be humble and abandon the ridiculous notion of America as a “beacon of democracy.”

Chinese envoy Geng Shuang claimed the “current upheaval in Afghanistan” was a direct result of the “hurried and chaotic withdrawal” of foreign soldiers from the nation at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

He went on to say, “We hope the relevant countries realize that withdrawal is not the end of responsibility, but the beginning of contemplation and correction.” “Foreign troops’ activities in Afghanistan over the last two decades, including criminal accountability for the indiscriminate killing of Afghan residents by US and Australian forces, cannot be dismissed and must be investigated.”

13 of the 15 council members voted in support of a resolution urging that Afghanistan not be used as a terrorist safe haven, something the Taliban has publicly guaranteed since seizing de facto control of the nation. Geng and Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia abstained.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the United States spoke during the meeting.