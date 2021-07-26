According to border agents, the sector’s apprehensions could exceed those of the previous year’s “migrant crisis.”

Border Patrol agents said this past Saturday that by the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the total number of migrant encounters reported in Texas’ El Paso Sector could surpass the number reported in that area in 2019, the last time a significant increase in migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border occurred.

In a June 24 news release, sector authorities stated, “The El Paso Sector is on track to surpass or exceed the record numbers from the ‘Migrant Crisis’ in FY19.”

Border officials in the El Paso Sector reported 135,326 encounters with migrants in the current fiscal year by June, a 288.4 percent increase over the number of encounters documented in the sector by the same period in the 2020 fiscal year. During the 2019 fiscal year, border officials in the El Paso Sector reported an estimated 182,000 overall migrant interactions.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the majority of migrants intercepted by El Paso border officers were going to the US from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Cuba (CBP).

El Paso officials made the news just days after CBP stated the total number of migrant encounters reported along the US-Mexico border last month grew by 5% over May, with more than 188,000 encounters confirmed in June.

According to CBP data, border officials have reported almost 1.2 million migrant interactions so far this fiscal year. The overall number of migrant encounters has now surpassed the over 1.1 million encounters registered by CBP agents in 2019.

The bulk of migrants seeking to enter the United States have been single adults, according to El Paso border officials. According to the CBP, that group of migrants is “attempting to dodge arrest and NOT seeking asylum,” accounting for 77% of all interactions documented in El Paso.

So far this fiscal year, the El Paso Sector has intercepted almost 15,800 unaccompanied migrant minors. This is more than three times the number of migrant children encountered by border officials last year, according to officials.

The El Paso Sector attributed the latest rescues, fatalities, and human smuggling efforts to the “historic pace” of migrant encounters. 235 migrants have been helped, according to border officials. This is a condensed version of the information.