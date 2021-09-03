According to authorities, the ‘House of Horrors’ Pet Shop included 150 neglected animals.

After discovering over 150 mistreated animals, authorities have dubbed an exotic pet store a “house of horrors.” The creatures were confiscated after a raid on Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics in southern Kentucky on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of lizards, snakes, hamsters, gerbils, fish, rabbits, and turtles were discovered inside, living in deplorable conditions.

In a statement, Todd Blevins, Kentucky director for the Humane Society of the United States, said, “It was very sad to observe the dreary life of these animals in this shop of horrors.”

The raid came after Burnside City Code Enforcement voiced concerns, prompting a large-scale investigation. According to police, Burnside Police came at the pet business at 11 a.m. Wednesday and served the operator, Time Lorraine, 61, with a search and seizure warrant. Due to the scope of the operation, the Humane Society of the United States was called in to assist.

According to a statement provided by police, the pet store was shut down after an investigation by the Burnside Police Department, and Lorraine was arrested on 19 counts of animal cruelty. Second-degree animal cruelty is one of his charges. Animal cruelty misdemeanors in Kentucky carry a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $500.

Authorities and the humane society discovered horrific cases of animal abuse and neglect inside the pet business, including murky fish tanks, guinea pigs and turtles sharing an enclosure, and animals with little to no access to clean water or food.

Starving hamsters gnawed on their wire enclosures while little turtles relaxed in algae-infested water, and the animal enclosures were coated with spider webs.

In a statement, Burnside Police Department Chief Mike Hill said, “I was astonished to see animals living in these conditions.” “Thanks to the Humane Society of the United States and everyone engaged in making this happen today, these animals will have the opportunity to be rehabilitated, which is a huge relief to all of us here.”

The animals were turned up to the Burnside Police Department and given on-the-spot veterinarian examinations. Several animal welfare organizations are working to guarantee that the animals are treated properly.

“Overall, the animals are settling in nicely to their new, clean environment. This is a condensed version of the information.