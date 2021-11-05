According to an Oxford study, COVID has robbed Americans of 14 million years of life.

According to a new study from the University of Oxford in England, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken almost 14 million years of life from Americans.

Researchers at the university calculated the figure by looking at the ages of everyone who died of COVID-19 in 31 nations. They then compared the average life expectancy of men and women in each country to the age at which each person died. The researchers utilized the life expectancy of each country as a standard, which was calculated between 2005 and 2019.

In other words, researchers subtracted deceased people’s ages from what their life expectancy would have been if they hadn’t died of COVID-19. They were able to establish an estimate of the years of life lost (YLL) for each country as a result of this.

In the United States, researchers determined that there are 4,350 YLL for every 100,000 people. Because the United States has a population of 329.5 million people, COVID-19 has cost the country almost 14 million years of life.

In fact, the United States came in fourth place out of 31 countries with the greatest YLL per 100,000 inhabitants. Bulgaria had 7,260 YLL, Russia had 7,020 YLL, and Lithuania had 5,430 YLL, according to estimates.

Researchers discovered that the inhabitants of six countries—Denmark, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, and Taiwan—either did not die before their normal life expectancies or actually outlived them during the current pandemic.

The public health response in each of the six countries was mainly regarded as successful in suppressing the virus.

Researchers noted, “[These findings] highlight the necessity of successful viral suppression and elimination programs, including targeted and population-based public health policy initiatives.” “Comprehensive pandemic preparedness targeted at more resilient health systems could be critical to mitigating the effects of future pandemics,” says the report. The South Korean government asked medical companies to produce testing kits quickly at the onset of the epidemic, and manufacturers were warned to prepare for increased output. The government therefore established 600 nationwide testing sites and drive-through testing locations to ensure that hospitals were not overburdened with patients who were unaware of their symptoms.

When a citizen tested positive for COVID-19, the government sent out a text message directing individuals to a website that detailed the person's travel routes and destinations. The authorities then contacted everybody who might have information using security camera video and credit card numbers.