According to an ex-GOP Arizona AG, Trump ‘succeeded’ where Russia failed by attacking election integrity.

Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Wood attacked former President Donald Trump and his right-wing friends for spreading electoral falsehoods, claiming they had “succeeded” where Russia and other US adversaries have previously failed.

Wood was Arizona’s attorney general from 1991 to 1999, during which time he identified as a Republican before switching to a Democrat in 2018. The former GOP official made the comments in response to the contentious Cyber Ninjas audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results, which validated President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Due to Trump’s unfounded accusations of rampant voter fraud, Arizona Senate Republicans sponsored the Cyber Ninjas audit.

“Part of the irony here from these so-called true blue—red, white, and blue Americans—is that this has always been Russia’s goal and the desire of our enemies overseas who couldn’t beat us any other way. They wanted us to try to fall from within when the public lost faith in our democratic institutions,” the former Republican told MSNBC on Saturday morning.

“So, through all of this silliness, through supporting autocrats, through attempting to stay in power at any costs… “They’ve succeeded where our adversaries have failed,” Wood said.

To combat the misinformation, the former Arizona official stated, “all we can do is communicate the truth.” If there was significant fraud, Wood and others indicated they would be “glad” to inform voters.

“No, that is not the case. In this country, we do a pretty decent job [with elections], and we actually do a really excellent job,” he remarked.

According to the Trump-backed Maricopa County audit, the former president received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden, despite prior county statistics showing he lost by 45,109 votes—a tiny difference of 360 ballots in Biden’s favor. Biden received an extra 99 votes in the recount, bringing his total to 1,040,873.

Despite the facts, Trump and many of his Republican allies have maintained that rampant fraud exists.

“The Arizona Forensic Audit, also known as ‘Fraudit,’ discovered massive fraud. In a Friday statement, the former president falsely claimed, “The figures are Election Changing!”

Kelli Ward, the Republican Party of Arizona's chairwoman, called for more audits of the results and maintained that the.