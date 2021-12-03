According to an analyst, Josh Duggar’s workplace computer, where porn was discovered, eluded tracking.

According to the Associated Press, a computer specialist testified Thursday that Josh Duggar’s business computer, where child pornography was discovered, had an operating system that allowed him to avoid being followed.

According to the analyst, a Linux operating system installed on the computer allowed the device to avoid being followed by a program while the public-facing side was business-related.

In May 2019, child pornography was discovered on a PC that had been downloaded from a used vehicle lot. Duggar has previously worked there.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Department of Justice’s James Fottrell said in court that the child pornography was discovered on the Linux component of the computer.

Someone else must have downloaded or planted the child pornography onto Duggar’s work computer, according to his defense counsel, because no other obscene movies or photographs of children were located on his personal laptop or cellphone.

Judge Timothy Brooks allowed a Duggar family acquaintance to testify earlier this week, saying Duggar admitted to her that he assaulted four girls in 2003.

In Arkansas, Duggar’s federal trial began this week. Receiving and possessing child pornography are allegations he faces.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Brooks’ decision permitting the testimony stated, “The child pornography victims in this case are around the same ages as the victims of defendant’s hands-on child-molestation charges.” “As a result, the prior act evidence supports defendant’s sexual interest in minors and his proclivity for exploiting young girls.” The trial was set to resume on Friday.

In his opening statement earlier this week, Justin Gilfand, who represents Duggar, told jurors, “If you want a mystery, then this is the case for you.” “This is an old-fashioned, classic whodunit.” In 2015, TLC canceled Duggar’s show “19 Kids and Counting” after allegations that he raped four of his sisters and a caregiver. According to Duggar’s parents, he admitted to fondling and apologized. In the child pornography trial, U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks ordered earlier this week that jurors might hear specifics of the abuse.

Duggar confessed publicly for his pornography addiction and infidelity on his wife in 2015, calling. This is a condensed version of the information.