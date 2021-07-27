According to American Airlines, a fuel shortage at some U.S. airports might last until mid-August.

On Monday, a company note informed pilots of the situation and advised them to conserve fuel where possible, such as by turning off one engine while taxiing.

According to the airline, the shortages are affecting smaller and mid-sized airports. In other situations, the airline will add refueling stops or transport gasoline to areas where supplies are scarce.

At several U.S. airports, the fuel gauge is approaching “empty.”

According to the airline, the shortages began in the West, posing a threat to wildfire suppression efforts.

Fuel supplies are being stretched at “many” airports, which American did not name, due to a shortage of tanker trucks and drivers, according to American.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines stated that Reno, Nevada, is the most affected city. During the pandemic, Delta claimed, pipelines have been dedicating more room to gasoline and diesel and less to jet fuel. Politicians in Nevada are concerned that the scenario could stifle the flow of tourist revenue.

Southwest said the gasoline scarcity hasn’t impacted its flights, but it has increased the tank capacity on select planes to reduce the amount of fuel required at airports where there are shortages.

Airlines for America, a trade group, said it is in contact with government officials and pipeline operators about the situation, which it claims primarily impacts smaller airports in the West.

A robust recovery in travel is putting a strain on jet fuel supplies, resulting in more flights in the air. Air travel in the United States has recovered to around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, with about 2 million people traveling each day, more than double the number in early March.

CNBC had previously reported on the American Airlines communication to pilots.