According to a Texas border doctor, migrant workers are not to blame for the increase of COVID cases.

A doctor working on the front lines of the U.S. migrant route has dismissed assertions that the surge in COVID infections is linked to people entering the nation from Mexico.

Right-wing critics are pushing a narrative that blames President Joe Biden’s policies at the US-Mexico border, which allow some migrants to enter the country to seek asylum.

COVID is spreading “across the entire country,” according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has fought to block mask regulations.

Sean Hannity of Fox News said that persons crossing the border are not being tested for COVID and referred to the border as a “super spreader” of the pandemic.

“We do not feel that this is a pandemic of migrants,” Dr. Ivan Melendez, a physician who has worked in COVID wards and is stationed in McAllen, which is the initial stop for many who enter the United States, told KHOU. Instead, he saw it as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

According to him, migrants do not have a higher percentage of optimism than the native population, and there is “very little intermingling with our local population as they migrate north.”

“We cannot deny that migrants are part of the problem,” he said, adding, “Do they contribute more than unvaccinated people?” because they are a member of the community. Certainly not.”

McAllen is one of the municipalities along the US-Mexico border attempting to host an increasing number of those seeking lawful asylum in the US who have been released pending immigration court hearings.

According to CBS, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) buses dropped off more than 1,500 migrants per day last week. Migrants are tested for COVID-19 in a gazebo before being confined and cared for outside.

Given the spike in infections in Texas worsened by low vaccination rates, the Delta variation, and the loosening of limitations, the number of COVID-positive patients from across the border is very small.

According to CBS, 14.8 percent of migrants released from US custody into McAllen tested positive for COVID last week, compared to 18.7 percent statewide.

The mayor of McAllen, Javier Villalobos, told the source that he could not detect a link between the growth in COVID within the city and the increase in COVID outside of it. This is a condensed version of the information.