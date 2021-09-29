According to a survey, the racial gap in COVID vaccinations is nearly gone.

According to a new survey, the racial disparity in COVID-19 vaccines in the United States is narrowing.

According to the Covid Vaccine Monitor issued by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) on Tuesday, “similar shares of people now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups.”

More over seven out of ten respondents (72%) said they had had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to the survey. This included 71% of white people, 70% of African-American adults, and 73% of Hispanic adults. A total of 1,519 people aged 18 and above were interviewed over the phone (including interviews from 339 Hispanic adults and 306 non-Hispanic Black adults).

Earlier in the nation’s vaccination effort, a far bigger racial divide was recorded, owing to a variety of circumstances including mistrust of the health-care system.

In a May poll, 56 percent of Black people and 57 percent of Hispanic adults said they had had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, compared to 65 percent of white individuals.

The latest figures were “very, very positive,” said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the White House’s COVID-19 equality task committee, in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Barriers to vaccination access, as well as some people’s concerns about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, she added, contributed to the racial divide. “Those fears were frequently based on erroneous information,” she explained.

She credited the reduction of the gap to “deliberate work to eliminate those hurdles.”

“These figures signify much more than just the passage of time. They tell the story of a community-wide effort to get us to where we are now: employers who offered paid time off; childcare providers who offered drop-in services for caregivers so they could get vaccinated; public transportation authorities and ride-sharing companies providing free rides to vaccination sites; and everyone who drove a neighbor, a coworker, or a friend to get vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.