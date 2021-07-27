According to a study, the number of Americans who donate to charities has decreased to 42%.

Every second year, the report is published by Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, which uses a nationally representative survey to examine the giving patterns of over 9,000 U.S. families.

According to the survey, 66 percent of American households donated to a charity organization in 2000, but that percentage had decreased to 49.6 percent by 2018. The survey only tracks donations to charitable organizations and not other types of gifts.

Younger audiences are more likely to give to unofficial crowdfunding initiatives rather than to a well-established charity. The study also ignores donations provided in the form of products or services.

The data support a trend that experts are concerned about: philanthropic giving is at an all-time high, but it is being done by a smaller and smaller segment of the population.

Many reasons, according to experts, are contributing to the decline. As the number of Americans who are not affiliated with any religion grows, the percentage of Americans who give to religious causes has declined in lockstep with attendance at worship services. Separately, after the Great Recession, the percentage of Americans who give to secular causes began to decline, but it has not recovered.

Una Osili, the Lilly School’s associate dean for research and international programs, believes this is due in part to the Great Recession making it harder for some younger Americans to develop a contributing habit. Only around a third of homes headed by someone under the age of 40 gave to charity in 2018, according to the report, a trend that Osili feels will provide a challenge for charities.

“What are the things that will motivate them to donate? “This is especially true if they are not attending services or participating in networks that lead to giving,” she said.

According to the report, deteriorating trust in institutions and among Americans may be contributing to the shift away from charitable giving. This skepticism is especially prevalent among millennials, posing additional hurdles for philanthropic groups.

