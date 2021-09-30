According to a study, popular N95 masks can protect against wildfire smoke in addition to COVID-19.

Since the coronavirus first arrived in the United States, scientists have been trying to figure out how to prevent the virus from spreading. Wearing a mask was one of the first suggestions. Though mask laws differ from state to state and even city to city, it is widely accepted that wearing a facial covering in public places might help protect against viral infection, particularly in the unvaccinated.

An N95 respirator, according to the Mayo Clinic, provides better protection than the disposable medical masks that have become widespread. This is because when the wearer inhales, N95s filter out both large and minute particles.

A recent study out of Colorado State University indicated that using N95 respirators could reduce the public’s risk of respiratory hospitalizations caused by wildfire smoke by 22-39 percent, in addition to offering protection from COVID-19. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are dozens of active major fires around the country that are burning over three million acres. This website revealed in July that wildfires had burnt over a million acres more in the United States than at the same time last year.

“Last winter, when COVID rates were significantly higher and mask regulations were in full swing, we came up with the idea for this initiative. In an email to This website, Jack Kodros, co-author of the study, said, “I had a number of friends (non-scientists) who were asking me if they should maintain their masks and wear them during the smokey days during the wildfire season.” “I learned there aren’t many guidelines or suggestions for the general population on whether masks might assist reduce exposure to wildfire smoke,” she says.

Kodros stressed that the percentage reduction in hospitalizations estimate is for the entire population, not an individual. According to him, the team looked at a 2012 case study and had to make some estimates about how many individuals use masks and for how long each day. The findings of the study are not designed to be applied to COVID-19 since the features of coronavirus-infected particles differ from those of particles in wildfire smoke, he explained.

“We calculated that wearing a N95 would limit wildfire smoke exposure. This is a condensed version of the information.