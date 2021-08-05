According to a study, over half of Chicago parents who own guns keep them loaded while storing them.

The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago performed the study, which discovered that 46% of Chicago parents keep their loaded weapons at home.

According to the study, the safest storage for firearms is to keep them secured and unloaded.

The survey, which was conducted as part of the hospital’s Voices of Child Health in Chicago reports, polled 1,505 parents across the city “about the efforts they take toward firearm safety and how gun violence has affected their lives.”

According to the survey, 22% of all Chicago parents own firearms, and 89 percent of them keep them safely kept and locked inside their homes.

According to the poll, 77 percent of those who keep a firearm at home do so for protection, 32 percent for hunting or target shooting, 14 percent for “part of a collection,” and 11 percent for a parent’s employment.

“We all know that keeping guns out of the house is the greatest way to keep kids safe from guns. In the study, Dr. Matthew M. Davis, chair of the Department of Medicine at Lurie Children’s Hospital, said, “It’s also crucial for parents to question whether weapons are present in the homes of friends and family members where their children spend time.”

The study discovered that the city’s Central Region had the greatest percentage of gun ownership, with 59 percent of parents stating that they possessed a handgun. According to the survey, between 18 and 30 percent of parents in other parts of the city own firearms.

According to the poll, over one-quarter of Chicago parents claimed their families have been “personally affected by gun violence,” and more than half said they have talked to their children about how to prevent gun violence in the city.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) believes that a home free of weapons is the safest strategy to prevent child firearm injuries and deaths,” according to the report.

Chicago has seen an upsurge in violent crime in recent months, including an increase in recorded shooting events.