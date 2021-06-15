According to a study, more than half of the cosmetics used in the United States and Canada contain cancer-causing chemicals.

Numerous cosmetic goods include significant quantities of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, according to the study, which was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters (PFAS). According to the study, these molecules, sometimes known as “forever chemicals,” have been related to “kidney cancer, testicular cancer, hypertension, thyroid disease, low birth weight, and immunotoxicity in children.”

Over 200 cosmetic products were examined, including concealers, foundations, eye and brow cosmetics, and a variety of lip products. According to a news statement accompanying the study, the researchers looked at the levels of fluorine in each of the goods, which is “an indicator of PFAS use in the product.”

According to the study, 55 percent of lip products, 62 percent of liquid lipstick, 63 percent of foundations (liquids and creams), 36 percent of concealers, 47 percent of mascara, and 82 percent of waterproof mascara contained significant amounts of fluorine.

Fluorine was found in high concentrations in 58% of other eye products, including shadows, liners, creams, primers, and pencils, and 40% of other face products, including powders, blush, bronzers, highlighters, primers, and sprays. There were no specific cosmetic brands mentioned in the study.

“These findings are especially concerning when you consider the risk of consumer exposure, as well as the size and scale of a multibillion-dollar industry that provides these products to millions of consumers every day,” said Graham Peaslee, a physics professor at Notre Dame and the study’s principal investigator. “There’s the individual risk—these are products that are placed around the eyes and mouth and have the potential for absorption through the skin or tear ducts, as well as inhalation or ingestion. When PFAS enters the bloodstream, it remains there for a long time and accumulates. There’s also the possibility of environmental pollution from the production and disposal of these products, which might harm a lot more people.”

