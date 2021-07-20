According to a self-defense expert, there is one phrase that all women should say on their first date.

While dating can be a minefield for singles dealing with catfish and emotional baggage, there is a simple technique to notice red signs early onâ€”before you’ve invested too much time in developing a connection.

Mollie Trainor, a Canadian native, posted a TikTok video in which she passed some pearls of wisdom she learned from a New York expert.

“The best dating advise I’ve ever received was from a professional self-defense expert in New York City,” Trainor, who now lives in Scotland, added. She was a badass, and her advise to me was to find a reason to say no at some point during the date if you’re on a first date with a guy. To see how he reacts when he is told no.

“It doesn’t have to be anything large, and it doesn’t have to be unpleasant. Simply select a time throughout the date when you can say no to him, preferably in public, so you can observe how he responds.

“Her daughter did this once, didn’t like her boyfriend’s reaction, and after that day, he attempted to assault her in the restaurant bathroom. And it’s not just on dates that this ‘no’ tactic works.”

She went on to tell a story of a time when this piece of advice came in handy, and it wasn’t even in a romantic environment; it happened on the subway.

“I was attempting to transfer residences once in New York City, so I had to pack all of my stuff into this large suitcase, take it up and down the steps of train stations,” Trainor, a dancer, explained. And at one train station, a man approached me and said, “Oh, I can assist you with that stuff.” I replied, “Oh no, that’s ok, thank you.” He replied, “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

