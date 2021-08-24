According to a report, the cost of caring for post-9/11 war veterans could reach $2.5 trillion by 2050.

According to Linda Bilmes, a professor at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, providing benefits and medical care to veterans will be the most significant single long-term expense of the post-9/11 wars.

“While the war in Afghanistan may be ended for the United States, the burden of caring for the veterans has really just begun,” Bilmes told This website. “And we haven’t factored in the long-term costs yet.”

Her most recent estimate, that the cost of veteran care might reach $2.2 to $2.5 trillion by 2050, is more than double her prior forecasts from 2011 and 2013, but she claims she used “very cautious” assumptions in her research.

According to her research, the higher cost of providing medical treatment, disability compensation, and other benefits “reflects the severity” of what veterans have gone through since the US initiated the worldwide war on terror in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“Compared to past wars, post-9/11 forces had more frequent and longer deployments, higher levels of combat exposure, higher rates of injury survivability, higher incidence of significant impairment, and more complex medical treatments,” Bilmes stated.

The expected amount will be $900 billion, with $900 billion going to veterans’ medical treatment. Veterans Affairs provides five years of free medical treatment to all post-9/11 war veterans, with service-connected injuries or other conditions qualifying them for free or subsidized care for the rest of their life.

According to the research, disability and benefits payments will cost between $1.2 and $1.4 trillion.

According to the report, more than 40% of veterans are eligible for lifetime disability payments, with that percentage anticipated to rise to over 54% in the next three decades.

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently increased the list of ailments for which veterans can receive benefits automatically, according to Bilmes.

She also mentioned attempts to considerably increase benefits for veterans who developed ailments as a result of exposure to burn pits and other chemicals while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

