According to a report, sailors on a US Navy ship did not know how to use the firefighting system.

An arson fire engulfed an amphibious assault ship, according to a new report released by the US Navy on Tuesday. Inadequate training in firefighting and fire readiness by navy crew members caused an arson fire to overtake the ship.

During July 2020, a fire broke out aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego, California. While a lone arsonist is named in the Naval investigation acquired by the Associated Press, the report also states that the subsequent conflagration might have been contained by sailors aboard the ship if they had followed correct firefighting procedures.

According to the Daily Beast, the arsonist was a Navy SEAL reject who ended up setting a massive five-day fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The investigation implicated more than 36 sailors, including some of the ship’s top commanders, for taking wrong acts that either caused or contributed to the fire getting out of control.

Sailors ranging in level from high authorities to lower-ranking enlisted troops were blamed. Vice Adm. Richard Brown, a three-star admiral and the commander of the Naval Surface Force Pacific Fleet, was also selected, though he retired shortly after the incident.

Capt. Gregory Thoroman, the commander of the USS Bonhomme Richard, was also blamed for “creating a climate of substandard training, maintenance, and operational standards that directly led to the ship’s loss.”

“Despite the fact that the fire was caused by arson, the ship was lost owing to an inability to put out the flames,” the investigation stated. “Repeated failures by an inadequately prepared team” resulted in “an ineffectual fire response.” A considerable section of the crew appeared to be unskilled in the use of a variety of onboard firefighting equipment, including the use of the ship’s main firefighting foam retardant. This technology apparently could be activated with the push of a button, but it was never used since crew members lacked “particular knowledge as to the location of the button or its function.” According to the assessment, 87 percent of the onboard fire stations had technical issues or had not been inspected recently, and easily combustible objects were strewn about the ship.

The crew failed to use a number of additional firefighting procedures, according to the assessment. This includes failing to sound the emergency warning bells until 10 minutes have passed. This is a condensed version of the information.